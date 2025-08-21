TFB Advisors LLC Trims Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. $GILD

TFB Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,277 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 164 shares during the quarter. TFB Advisors LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $479,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GILD. Redwood Financial Network Corp increased its stake in Gilead Sciences by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Redwood Financial Network Corp now owns 2,530 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Argentarii LLC increased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 3.0% in the first quarter. Argentarii LLC now owns 3,392 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Peak Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Peak Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,040 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $677,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co raised its position in Gilead Sciences by 2.6% in the first quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 3,880 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 33.3% during the first quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Gilead Sciences stock opened at $118.73 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $147.32 billion, a PE ratio of 23.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.33. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $74.80 and a 1 year high of $121.83. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $112.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.05. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 21.86% and a return on equity of 50.99%. The company had revenue of $7.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Gilead Sciences has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.950-8.250 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 29th. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.7%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.95%.

GILD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Financial upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $108.00 to $127.00 in a report on Friday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Daiwa America upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gilead Sciences has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $115.39.

In other Gilead Sciences news, insider Johanna Mercier sold 28,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.53, for a total value of $3,318,840.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 114,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,532,333.04. This trade represents a 19.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.53, for a total transaction of $296,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 160,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,977,838.30. This trade represents a 1.54% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 82,000 shares of company stock worth $9,339,230. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

