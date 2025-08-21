3M Company $MMM Shares Sold by Tribune Investment Group LP

Tribune Investment Group LP trimmed its holdings in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 16.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 8,000 shares during the quarter. 3M comprises 2.6% of Tribune Investment Group LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Tribune Investment Group LP’s holdings in 3M were worth $6,168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in 3M by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 8,898 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after buying an additional 1,872 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in shares of 3M by 34.1% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 122,063 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $15,757,000 after acquiring an additional 31,044 shares during the period. Alta Advisers Ltd raised its holdings in 3M by 30.1% during the fourth quarter. Alta Advisers Ltd now owns 1,822 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Quantessence Capital LLC bought a new stake in 3M during the fourth quarter worth approximately $419,000. Finally, MGO One Seven LLC lifted its position in 3M by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 9,268 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,582 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

3M stock opened at $154.6140 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $151.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $147.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.72. 3M Company has a 52 week low of $121.98 and a 52 week high of $164.15.

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 18th. The conglomerate reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.15. 3M had a return on equity of 96.48% and a net margin of 16.01%.The business had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.93 earnings per share. 3M’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that 3M Company will post 7.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.9%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.61%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MMM. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on 3M from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of 3M in a report on Friday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $167.00 price target on shares of 3M in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of 3M in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of 3M from $141.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $158.10.

In other news, insider Christian T. Goralski, Jr. sold 6,165 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.18, for a total transaction of $925,859.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 2,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $435,522. This trade represents a 68.01% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Theresa E. Reinseth sold 3,477 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.63, for a total value of $523,740.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 2,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $385,763.43. The trade was a 57.59% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,401 shares of company stock worth $2,600,803 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company’s Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

