Level Four Advisory Services LLC Has $3.90 Million Stock Position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. $EPD

Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 114,165 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,165 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $3,898,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 32,620 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,023,000 after buying an additional 5,425 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 24,168 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $758,000 after buying an additional 1,687 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,091 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 1,848 shares during the last quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. lifted its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 53,580 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,680,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 132.6% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 569,364 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $17,872,000 after purchasing an additional 324,594 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. Mizuho set a $38.00 price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Argus raised shares of Enterprise Products Partners to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Enterprise Products Partners news, Director William C. Montgomery purchased 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $31.55 per share, for a total transaction of $504,800.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 136,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,319,826. The trade was a 13.23% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director John R. Rutherford purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $31.35 per share, for a total transaction of $470,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 158,586 shares in the company, valued at $4,971,671.10. The trade was a 10.45% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 32.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Enterprise Products Partners Trading Up 0.3%

EPD stock opened at $31.5050 on Thursday. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 1-year low of $27.77 and a 1-year high of $34.63. The firm has a market cap of $68.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.66. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.38 and its 200-day moving average is $31.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.01). Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 10.71% and a return on equity of 19.81%. The company had revenue of $11.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enterprise Products Partners Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 31st were given a dividend of $0.545 per share. This is a boost from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 31st. This represents a $2.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.9%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.04%.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. It operates in four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

