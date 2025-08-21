Tradition Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in AppLovin Corporation $APP

Tradition Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of AppLovin Corporation (NASDAQ:APP – Free Report) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,433 shares of the company’s stock after selling 98 shares during the quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AppLovin were worth $645,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of APP. Forum Financial Management LP raised its stake in shares of AppLovin by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 3,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,223,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Vestcor Inc raised its stake in shares of AppLovin by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 4,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,088,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. GSG Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of AppLovin by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. GSG Advisors LLC now owns 10,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,820,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Argentarii LLC raised its stake in shares of AppLovin by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Argentarii LLC now owns 2,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $699,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of AppLovin by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 394 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. 41.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on AppLovin from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of AppLovin in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Wall Street Zen cut AppLovin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on AppLovin from $335.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $500.00 price objective (down from $560.00) on shares of AppLovin in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $472.33.

AppLovin Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of AppLovin stock opened at $412.38 on Thursday. AppLovin Corporation has a 52-week low of $82.51 and a 52-week high of $525.15. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $373.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $344.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 2.74.

AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.21. AppLovin had a return on equity of 252.67% and a net margin of 45.72%.The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 77.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AppLovin Corporation will post 6.87 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Barbara Messing sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $382.46, for a total transaction of $573,690.00. Following the sale, the director owned 9,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,637,194.60. This represents a 13.62% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eduardo Vivas sold 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $466.00, for a total transaction of $58,250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 7,283,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,394,014,072. The trade was a 1.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,022,214 shares of company stock valued at $448,294,925. Company insiders own 13.66% of the company’s stock.

AppLovin Profile

(Free Report)

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for advertisers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their content in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software Platform and Apps. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of a publisher's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction; Adjust, a measurement and analytics marketing platform that provides marketers with the visibility, insights, and tools needed to grow their apps from early stage to maturity; and Wurl, a connected TV platform, which distributes streaming video for content companies and provides advertising and publishing solutions through its AdPool, ContentDiscovery, and Global FAST Pass products.

Featured Articles

