Level Four Advisory Services LLC Cuts Position in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated $DGX

Level Four Advisory Services LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,955 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,156 shares during the quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $5,745,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DGX. BankPlus Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 2.5% in the first quarter. BankPlus Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,410 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 5.9% in the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,059 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 0.6% in the first quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,513 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,948,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 4.8% in the first quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,421 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 1.7% in the first quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV now owns 3,922 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $664,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. 88.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DGX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $176.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $160.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $190.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Quest Diagnostics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.00.

Quest Diagnostics Trading Up 0.8%

DGX opened at $184.2330 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $175.00 and its 200-day moving average is $172.18. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 52-week low of $146.17 and a 52-week high of $184.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.73 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.35 earnings per share. Quest Diagnostics has set its FY 2025 guidance at 9.630-9.830 EPS. Analysts expect that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 9.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Quest Diagnostics Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 3rd. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.7%. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.32%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Patrick Plewman sold 1,975 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $355,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 17,244 shares in the company, valued at $3,103,920. This trade represents a 10.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Karthik Kuppusamy sold 2,210 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $375,700.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 8,450 shares in the company, valued at $1,436,500. This represents a 20.73% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,989 shares of company stock worth $3,084,056 in the last quarter. Insiders own 8.16% of the company’s stock.

About Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

