Tradition Wealth Management LLC Buys 40 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated $MA

Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,225 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $671,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MA. Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. acquired a new position in Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Keystone Global Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Navigoe LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. 10Elms LLP acquired a new position in Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Hughes Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Mastercard in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 97.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Mastercard

In other Mastercard news, insider Raj Seshadri sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $546.77, for a total transaction of $601,447.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 12,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,064,815.17. This represents a 7.85% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Craig Vosburg sold 9,428 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.05, for a total transaction of $3,328,555.40. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 58,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,636,125.55. This represents a 13.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 56,269 shares of company stock worth $30,634,699. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Price Performance

Shares of MA opened at $592.2310 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $535.38 billion, a PE ratio of 39.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $563.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $555.28. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52-week low of $461.90 and a 52-week high of $594.71.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The credit services provider reported $4.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.05 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $8.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.95 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 44.93% and a return on equity of 200.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.50 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 15.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 9th were given a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 9th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.50%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on MA shares. Macquarie dropped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $645.00 to $610.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Mastercard from $640.00 to $612.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Mastercard from $625.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Finally, TD Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $645.00 price objective on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-four have given a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $617.93.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

