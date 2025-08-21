Verisk Analytics, Inc. $VRSK Stock Position Reduced by T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc.

T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. decreased its stake in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report) by 26.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,054,466 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 373,712 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $313,831,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VRSK. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 3,175 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $945,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Bennett Selby Investments LP raised its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Bennett Selby Investments LP now owns 1,208 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 389 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC now owns 1,177 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kirtland Hills Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Kirtland Hills Capital Management LLC now owns 3,993 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,170,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. 90.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Verisk Analytics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VRSK opened at $270.85 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $37.84 billion, a PE ratio of 41.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.34, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $259.01 and a 52 week high of $322.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $292.49 and its 200-day moving average is $295.95.

Verisk Analytics Dividend Announcement

Verisk Analytics ( NASDAQ:VRSK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $772.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $767.91 million. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 30.67% and a return on equity of 460.89%. Verisk Analytics’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.74 earnings per share. Verisk Analytics has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.800-7.000 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is presently 27.73%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $317.00 to $319.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $320.00 to $300.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Raymond James Financial set a $315.00 target price on shares of Verisk Analytics and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $305.60.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 5,419 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.10, for a total value of $1,723,783.90. Following the transaction, the insider owned 56,701 shares in the company, valued at $18,036,588.10. The trade was a 8.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Kathy Card Beckles sold 326 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.86, for a total transaction of $98,080.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 9,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,803,714.34. The trade was a 3.38% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,620 shares of company stock valued at $7,862,427 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Verisk Analytics Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics and technology solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. It offers policy language, prospective loss costs, policy writing and rating rules, and various underwriting solutions for risk selection and segmentation, pricing, and workflow optimization; property- and auto- specific rating and underwriting information solutions that allows clients to understand, quantify, underwrite, mitigate, and avoid potential loss for risks; catastrophe modeling solutions, which enables companies to identify, quantify, and plan for the financial consequences of catastrophes for use by insurers, reinsurers, intermediaries, financial institutions, and governments.

