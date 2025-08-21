Capital Analysts LLC Sells 600 Shares of Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF $BALT

Capital Analysts LLC decreased its position in shares of Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF (BATS:BALT – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,650 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF were worth $1,620,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF during the first quarter worth about $397,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. raised its stake in Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF by 131.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 1,840,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,763,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046,019 shares in the last quarter. Compass Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF by 6.8% during the first quarter. Compass Advisory Group LLC now owns 699,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,954,000 after acquiring an additional 44,743 shares in the last quarter. Long Island Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF by 38.1% during the first quarter. Long Island Wealth Management Inc. now owns 213,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,708,000 after acquiring an additional 58,934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF during the first quarter worth about $229,000.

Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF Trading Up 5.1%

Shares of BATS BALT opened at $32.4850 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.42 and a beta of 0.14. Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF has a 12 month low of $29.35 and a 12 month high of $32.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $32.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.76.

Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF Company Profile

The Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF (BALT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF over a three-month outcome period. The actively managed fund holds flex options. BALT was launched on Jul 1, 2021 and is managed by Innovator.

