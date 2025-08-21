Level Four Advisory Services LLC Has $3.05 Million Stock Position in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF $CGCP

Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCP – Free Report) by 4.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 135,947 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,899 shares during the quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.06% of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF worth $3,052,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CGCP. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. raised its stake in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 54.7% during the 1st quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 1,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 10,241.2% in the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,741 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. ORG Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 182.4% in the first quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 2,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000.

CGCP stock opened at $22.56 on Thursday. Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF has a twelve month low of $21.74 and a twelve month high of $23.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.45 and its 200-day moving average is $22.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a PE ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 0.39.

The Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (CGCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund actively invests in bonds and other debt securities issued by corporate and government entities from around the globe, with no limitations regarding credit ratings and maturities.

