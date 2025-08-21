SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF $CWI Shares Purchased by Tradition Wealth Management LLC

Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI – Free Report) by 4.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 36,814 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF were worth $1,089,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CWI. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Tsfg LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 13,765.0% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 2,753 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 6,397.0% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 4,286 shares during the period. Finally, 10Elms LLP acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $198,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA CWI opened at $33.71 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 16.06 and a beta of 0.82. SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF has a 52-week low of $26.07 and a 52-week high of $33.80. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $32.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.99.

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF Profile

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the MSCI ACWI ex USA Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index that is designed to measure the combined equity market performance of developed and emerging market countries excluding the United States.

