50,530 Shares in Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $AMRX Acquired by EntryPoint Capital LLC

EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRX – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 50,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $423,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 5,975.0% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 3,107 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 33.0% during the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,367 shares during the period. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. purchased a new stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. increased its stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 13,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 1,828 shares during the period. 31.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMRX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, June 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amneal Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.60.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 0.9%

Shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $9.41 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.99. Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.68 and a 12-month high of $9.59. The stock has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 941.94 and a beta of 1.11.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMRX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.06. Amneal Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 0.12% and a negative return on equity of 189.49%. Amneal Pharmaceuticals has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.700-0.750 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Nikita Shah sold 71,694 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.29, for a total value of $666,037.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 267,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,482,613.15. This represents a 21.15% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jason B. Daly sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.05, for a total transaction of $199,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 10,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,984.30. The trade was a 67.47% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 177,130 shares of company stock worth $1,619,733. Corporate insiders own 26.56% of the company’s stock.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Profile

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generics, injectables, biosimilars, and specialty branded pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Generics, Specialty, and AvKARE. The Generics segment offers immediate and extended release oral solid, powder, liquid, sterile injectable, nasal spray, inhalation and respiratory, biosimilar, ophthalmic, film, transdermal patch, and topical products.

