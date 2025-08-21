Venture Visionary Partners LLC Has $1.07 Million Stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF $IVE

Venture Visionary Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 44.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,589 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,515 shares during the quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $1,065,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 38.8% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,643,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,553,106,000 after purchasing an additional 5,207,877 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,776,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,387,781,000 after purchasing an additional 922,557 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,148,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,555,395,000 after purchasing an additional 200,707 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,590,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,603,000 after purchasing an additional 105,418 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,455,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,171,000 after purchasing an additional 171,953 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVE opened at $201.67 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $196.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $191.26. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $165.45 and a twelve month high of $206.63. The company has a market cap of $40.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 0.94.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

