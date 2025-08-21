Credit Agricole S A Sells 117 Shares of Cummins Inc. $CMI

Credit Agricole S A cut its position in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 117 shares during the quarter. Credit Agricole S A’s holdings in Cummins were worth $18,305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fiduciary Trust Co grew its position in shares of Cummins by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co now owns 2,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $856,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust raised its stake in Cummins by 1.2% during the first quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust now owns 2,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $887,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its stake in Cummins by 0.5% during the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 6,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,104,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cummins by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 1,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Central Pacific Bank Trust Division increased its holdings in shares of Cummins by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 815 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. 83.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on CMI shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Cummins from $380.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Wolfe Research upgraded Cummins from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Barclays increased their price target on Cummins from $381.00 to $387.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Cummins to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Cummins from $308.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $370.83.

Cummins Price Performance

NYSE:CMI opened at $396.1750 on Thursday. Cummins Inc. has a 52 week low of $260.02 and a 52 week high of $408.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.59 billion, a PE ratio of 18.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $351.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $333.95.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $6.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.21 by $1.22. Cummins had a return on equity of 26.96% and a net margin of 8.72%.The firm had revenue of $8.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.45 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.26 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 22.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cummins Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 4th. Investors of record on Friday, August 22nd will be issued a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 22nd. This is a positive change from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.82. Cummins’s payout ratio is presently 34.23%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cummins news, VP Jennifer Mary Bush sold 520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $388.13, for a total value of $201,827.60. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 15,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,872,406.90. This trade represents a 3.32% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Amy Rochelle Davis sold 5,002 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $402.88, for a total transaction of $2,015,205.76. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 20,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,354,925.44. The trade was a 19.43% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 24,179 shares of company stock worth $9,636,871. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

