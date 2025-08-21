Cresset Asset Management LLC Trims Holdings in Transdigm Group Incorporated $TDG

Cresset Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in Transdigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 17.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,136 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 239 shares during the quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Transdigm Group were worth $1,571,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TDG. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Transdigm Group in the fourth quarter worth about $350,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in Transdigm Group by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,489 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,887,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Transdigm Group by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 32,480 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $41,161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,775 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Transdigm Group by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 143,869 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $182,344,000 after acquiring an additional 4,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in Transdigm Group by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 5,521 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,997,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. 95.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on TDG shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Transdigm Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,710.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Transdigm Group from $1,575.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Transdigm Group from $1,553.00 to $1,730.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Transdigm Group from $1,700.00 to $1,600.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Transdigm Group from $1,375.00 to $1,540.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,624.69.

Transdigm Group Stock Performance

Shares of TDG opened at $1,400.8910 on Thursday. Transdigm Group Incorporated has a one year low of $1,183.60 and a one year high of $1,623.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.49, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1,500.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,413.85.

Transdigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The aerospace company reported $9.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.75 by ($0.15). Transdigm Group had a negative return on equity of 35.27% and a net margin of 20.98%.The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $9.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Transdigm Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 36.330-37.150 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Transdigm Group Incorporated will post 35.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Transdigm Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $90.00 per share. This is a boost from Transdigm Group’s previous special dividend of $75.00.

Insider Transactions at Transdigm Group

In other Transdigm Group news, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,406.07, for a total transaction of $4,218,210.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 3,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,061,852. The trade was a 45.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 2,736 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,569.86, for a total value of $4,295,136.96. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 21,548 shares in the company, valued at $33,827,343.28. This trade represents a 11.27% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 65,172 shares of company stock valued at $93,910,577 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.09% of the company’s stock.

Transdigm Group Company Profile

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

