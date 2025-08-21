Cresset Asset Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. $KMB

Cresset Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 83.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,849 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,149 shares during the quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $1,413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Elevate Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 46.4% during the first quarter. Elevate Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,770,000 after acquiring an additional 3,944 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 86.8% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 509,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,473,000 after acquiring an additional 236,733 shares in the last quarter. Unigestion Holding SA raised its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 8.2% during the first quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 127,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,145,000 after acquiring an additional 9,643 shares in the last quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd raised its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 270.2% during the first quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 984,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,043,000 after acquiring an additional 718,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farmers Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 108.6% during the first quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 45,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,412,000 after acquiring an additional 23,472 shares in the last quarter. 76.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kimberly-Clark Stock Performance

NYSE:KMB opened at $133.26 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $44.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.33. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $130.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.09. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a twelve month low of $124.10 and a twelve month high of $150.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.05.

Kimberly-Clark Dividend Announcement

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.85 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 201.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.96 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 5th will be issued a $1.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 5th. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.8%. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is 69.42%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a report on Friday, July 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $144.00 target price on the stock. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $138.00 in a report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $134.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.70.

About Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company’s Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

