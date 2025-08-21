Northern Trust Corp Lowers Stake in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. $EXPD

Northern Trust Corp cut its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,277,274 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 11,163 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $273,842,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alpine Bank Wealth Management purchased a new position in Expeditors International of Washington during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT purchased a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Colonial Trust Co SC increased its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 58.6% in the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 352 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.02% of the company’s stock.
Expeditors International of Washington Trading Down 1.7%
Shares of NASDAQ EXPD opened at $119.3640 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $16.20 billion, a PE ratio of 20.87, a P/E/G ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.05. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 12-month low of $100.47 and a 12-month high of $131.59. The company has a 50-day moving average of $116.08 and a 200 day moving average of $114.38.
In related news, VP Jeffrey F. Dickerman sold 1,470 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.05, for a total value of $173,533.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 7,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $903,200.55. This trade represents a 16.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, import, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.
