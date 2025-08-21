Credit Agricole S A Increases Stake in Crown Castle Inc. $CCI

Credit Agricole S A boosted its stake in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 158,686 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $16,540,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Crown Castle in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Crown Castle in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Crown Castle in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Crown Castle in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, American National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Crown Castle in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. 90.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CCI shares. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Crown Castle from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Crown Castle from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on Crown Castle from $112.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. New Street Research upgraded Crown Castle from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Crown Castle from $124.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.41.

Crown Castle Stock Up 0.3%

NYSE CCI opened at $102.7150 on Thursday. Crown Castle Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.20 and a twelve month high of $120.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.73 billion, a PE ratio of -9.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $103.71 and its 200 day moving average is $100.45.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.02. Crown Castle had a negative return on equity of 619.62% and a negative net margin of 85.54%.The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Crown Castle has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.140-4.250 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Crown Castle Inc. will post 6.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Crown Castle Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.0625 per share. This represents a $4.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio is presently -39.83%.

About Crown Castle

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 90,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

Featured Stories

