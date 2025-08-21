Groupama Asset Managment Has $715,000 Stake in Celanese Corporation $CE

Groupama Asset Managment trimmed its holdings in Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE – Free Report) by 21.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,505 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,502 shares during the period. Groupama Asset Managment’s holdings in Celanese were worth $715,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CE. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Celanese during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,168,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Celanese during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $409,000. Commerce Bank raised its position in Celanese by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 17,101 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 2,440 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP raised its position in Celanese by 71.1% during the fourth quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 3,873 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Celanese by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 273,767 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $18,947,000 after purchasing an additional 30,952 shares in the last quarter. 98.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Celanese alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Celanese news, SVP Mark Christopher Murray acquired 1,479 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $52.18 per share, for a total transaction of $77,174.22. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president owned 15,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $807,120.24. This represents a 10.57% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Celanese Stock Up 0.3%

Celanese stock opened at $45.3890 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. Celanese Corporation has a 12-month low of $36.29 and a 12-month high of $142.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $54.12 and its 200 day moving average is $53.21. The company has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a PE ratio of -3.06, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.10.

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 11th. The basic materials company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.06. Celanese had a negative net margin of 16.30% and a positive return on equity of 10.48%. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Celanese has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.100-1.400 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Celanese Corporation will post 8.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Celanese Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 29th were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 29th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio is presently -0.81%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cfra Research upgraded shares of Celanese to a “moderate sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Celanese from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Celanese from $67.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Celanese from $65.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Celanese from $66.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.94.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on CE

Celanese Company Profile

(Free Report)

Celanese Corporation, a chemical and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. It operates through Engineered Materials and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Celanese Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celanese and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.