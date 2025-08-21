DuPont de Nemours, Inc. $DD Shares Sold by Legacy Financial Advisors Inc.

Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. lessened its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 13.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,897 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 451 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DD. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 5,012 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 20,431 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,558,000 after buying an additional 1,364 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 263,283 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $20,076,000 after buying an additional 17,520 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,141,030 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $86,871,000 after buying an additional 229,058 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,413,443 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $260,276,000 after acquiring an additional 336,000 shares during the period. 73.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup upped their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 3rd. UBS Group upped their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $94.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.25.

DuPont de Nemours Price Performance

Shares of DD opened at $74.4540 on Thursday. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a one year low of $53.77 and a one year high of $90.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $72.08 and its 200-day moving average is $71.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -158.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.06.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a negative net margin of 1.54% and a positive return on equity of 7.85%. DuPont de Nemours’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. DuPont de Nemours has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.400-4.400 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 1.150-1.150 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

DuPont de Nemours Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is -348.94%.

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

Further Reading

