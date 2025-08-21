Hsbc Holdings PLC Raises Stock Position in Dover Corporation $DOV

Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in shares of Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV – Free Report) by 77.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 614,098 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 268,931 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned about 0.45% of Dover worth $107,677,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. North Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dover during the first quarter worth $29,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Dover during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new stake in Dover in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dover in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Dover during the first quarter worth about $43,000. 84.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on DOV shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Dover from $219.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $226.00 price target (up previously from $202.00) on shares of Dover in a report on Monday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Dover from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Mizuho upped their target price on Dover from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 13th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on Dover from $203.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.92.

Shares of Dover stock opened at $178.5770 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $24.49 billion, a PE ratio of 10.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $182.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $181.17. Dover Corporation has a 1 year low of $143.04 and a 1 year high of $222.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. Dover had a net margin of 29.29% and a return on equity of 18.19%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.36 earnings per share. Dover has set its FY 2025 guidance at 9.350-9.550 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Dover Corporation will post 9.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. This is a positive change from Dover’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is 12.55%.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in vehicle aftermarket, waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

