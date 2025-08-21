Target Corporation $TGT Shares Sold by BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S trimmed its holdings in shares of Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 33.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,116 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 16,226 shares during the quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Target were worth $3,352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TGT. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. purchased a new position in Target in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Target in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Target in the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Target in the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. grew its holdings in Target by 951.4% during the 1st quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 389 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TGT shares. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on shares of Target in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price target on Target from $112.00 to $103.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Target from $101.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Target from $135.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on Target from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-two have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Target has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.29.

Target Stock Down 6.3%

Shares of NYSE TGT opened at $98.7370 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $102.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.36. The stock has a market cap of $44.86 billion, a PE ratio of 10.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Target Corporation has a 52-week low of $87.35 and a 52-week high of $167.40.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 20th. The retailer reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $24.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.84 billion. Target had a return on equity of 25.59% and a net margin of 3.95%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.57 earnings per share. Target has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.000-9.000 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Target Corporation will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Target Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 13th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.5%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.11%.

Insider Transactions at Target

In other Target news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 45,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.18, for a total value of $4,328,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 246,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,703,849.54. The trade was a 15.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

