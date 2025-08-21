Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Research

Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Research to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

Separately, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Assembly Biosciences in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.67.

ASMB stock opened at $26.15 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $200.57 million, a P/E ratio of -4.69 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.58. Assembly Biosciences has a 52-week low of $7.75 and a 52-week high of $26.25.

Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.33) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.73) by $0.40. The company had revenue of $9.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.30 million. Assembly Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 149.01% and a negative net margin of 117.20%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Assembly Biosciences will post -6.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Assembly Biosciences by 225.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,427 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 7,918 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 44.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 94,711 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,495,000 after purchasing an additional 29,087 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 14,823 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 2,098 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of Assembly Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $309,000. Finally, Palumbo Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Assembly Biosciences by 57.4% in the 1st quarter. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,986 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 6,559 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.92% of the company’s stock.

Assembly Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapeutic candidates for the treatment of viral diseases. It develops ABI-5366, a long-acting herpes simplex virus (HSV) helicase-primase inhibitor that is in Phase 1a/1b clinical trial to treat recurrent genital herpes; ABI-1179, which is in Phase 1a/1b clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent genital herpes; and ABI-6250, a small molecule orally bioavailable hepatitis delta virus entry inhibitor that is in Phase 1a clinical trial.

