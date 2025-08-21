Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $173.10.

Several brokerages recently commented on WELL. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Welltower from $158.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Welltower from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Welltower in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Welltower from $162.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Welltower from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th.

NYSE WELL opened at $165.9540 on Thursday. Welltower has a 12 month low of $116.29 and a 12 month high of $171.09. The company has a current ratio of 4.19, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $158.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $151.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.00 billion, a PE ratio of 93.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.93.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.06. Welltower had a return on equity of 3.38% and a net margin of 12.18%.The company had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Welltower has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.060-5.14 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Welltower will post 4.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 12th will be issued a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 12th. This is an increase from Welltower’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.8%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 167.23%.

In other news, Director Andrew Gundlach purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $151.46 per share, for a total transaction of $3,029,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,029,200. The trade was a ? increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WELL. SouthState Corp boosted its holdings in Welltower by 704.8% in the first quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 169 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC bought a new position in Welltower in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Welltower in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Welltower in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Hughes Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Welltower in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a real estate investment trust (“REIT”) and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people’s wellness and overall health care experience.

