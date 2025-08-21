Zacks Research Upgrades GigaCloud Technology (NASDAQ:GCT) to Hold

GigaCloud Technology (NASDAQ:GCT – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Zacks Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on shares of GigaCloud Technology from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GigaCloud Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.00.

Get GigaCloud Technology alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on GigaCloud Technology

GigaCloud Technology Stock Up 0.3%

GigaCloud Technology stock opened at $31.60 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.37. GigaCloud Technology has a 12 month low of $11.17 and a 12 month high of $34.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.49 and a beta of 2.36.

GigaCloud Technology (NASDAQ:GCT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.45. GigaCloud Technology had a net margin of 11.17% and a return on equity of 32.33%. The business had revenue of $322.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. GigaCloud Technology’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. GigaCloud Technology has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that GigaCloud Technology will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GigaCloud Technology announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Monday, August 18th that allows the company to repurchase $0.00 in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Transactions at GigaCloud Technology

In other GigaCloud Technology news, insider Marshall Bernes sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.29, for a total transaction of $500,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 24.71% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of GigaCloud Technology by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of GigaCloud Technology by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in shares of GigaCloud Technology by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 10,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of GigaCloud Technology by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 74,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC increased its holdings in shares of GigaCloud Technology by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 11,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.94% of the company’s stock.

About GigaCloud Technology

(Get Free Report)

GigaCloud Technology Inc provides end-to-end B2B ecommerce solutions for large parcel merchandise in the United States and internationally. The company offers GigaCloud Marketplace integrates product discovery to payments to logistics tools into one easy-to-use platform. Its marketplace connects manufacturers primarily in Asia with resellers in the United States, Asia, and Europe to execute cross-border transactions across furniture, home appliance, fitness equipment, and other large parcel categories.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for GigaCloud Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GigaCloud Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.