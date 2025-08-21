Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The home improvement retailer reported $4.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.24 by $0.09, Zacks reports. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.22% and a negative return on equity of 49.12%. The firm had revenue of $23.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.10 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Lowe’s Companies updated its FY 2025 guidance to 12.200-12.450 EPS.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Up 0.3%

Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $257.2410 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $228.50 and a 200-day moving average of $230.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.17 billion, a PE ratio of 21.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.89. Lowe’s Companies has a twelve month low of $206.38 and a twelve month high of $287.01.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Lowe’s Companies Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 23rd were issued a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.9%. This is a boost from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 23rd. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.77%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LOW. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $285.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $305.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $300.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Truist Financial set a $264.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $272.26.

Get Our Latest Report on LOW

Insider Activity at Lowe’s Companies

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Juliette Williams Pryor sold 1,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.50, for a total transaction of $257,075.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 31,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,256,795. This represents a 3.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lowe’s Companies

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 4,620.0% in the second quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. now owns 236 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Chapman Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Advisors MI raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 1,161 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. 74.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lowe’s Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.