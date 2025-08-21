Whetstone Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 147,466 Shares of The Beachbody Company, Inc. $BODI

Whetstone Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of The Beachbody Company, Inc. (NYSE:BODI – Free Report) by 78.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 335,562 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 147,466 shares during the quarter. Beachbody makes up 1.1% of Whetstone Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Whetstone Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Beachbody were worth $2,513,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Beachbody by 38.5% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 151,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $931,000 after buying an additional 42,079 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.48% of the company’s stock.

Beachbody Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BODI opened at $5.1490 on Thursday. The Beachbody Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.38 and a 12-month high of $8.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.26 and a 200 day moving average of $5.19.

Beachbody Company Profile

Beachbody ( NYSE:BODI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.93) by $0.36. The business had revenue of $63.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.37 million. Beachbody had a negative net margin of 17.92% and a negative return on equity of 106.08%. Beachbody has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Beachbody Company, Inc. will post -8.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The Beachbody Company, Inc operates as a subscription health and wellness company that provides fitness, nutrition, and stress-reducing programs in the United States and internationally. The company operates Beachbody on Demand, a digital subscription platform that provides access to a library of live and on-demand fitness and nutrition content; and Beachbody on Demand Interactive (BODi) for live fitness and nutrition programs.

