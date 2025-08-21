3,150 Shares in Expand Energy Corporation $EXE Purchased by Banco BTG Pactual S.A.

Banco BTG Pactual S.A. bought a new stake in Expand Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:EXE – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $351,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Expand Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Expand Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Cheviot Value Management LLC acquired a new stake in Expand Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Pinney & Scofield Inc. bought a new position in Expand Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Expand Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. 97.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EXE stock opened at $94.00 on Thursday. Expand Energy Corporation has a one year low of $69.12 and a one year high of $123.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $106.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $107.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.39 billion, a PE ratio of 241.03 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Expand Energy ( NASDAQ:EXE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. Expand Energy had a return on equity of 5.76% and a net margin of 2.41%. On average, analysts forecast that Expand Energy Corporation will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 14th will be issued a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 14th. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.4%. Expand Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 589.74%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Expand Energy in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $135.00 price target on shares of Expand Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 14th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Expand Energy from $122.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Siebert Williams Shank cut their target price on shares of Expand Energy from $142.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Expand Energy from $140.00 to $136.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Expand Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.42.

In other Expand Energy news, CEO Domenic J. Dell’osso, Jr. bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $95.86 per share, with a total value of $239,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 166,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,981,299.90. This represents a 1.52% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Joshua J. Viets purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $92.16 per share, for a total transaction of $184,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 61,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,684,060.16. This trade represents a 3.35% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Expand Energy Corporation is an independent natural gas producer principally in the United States. Expand Energy Corporation, formerly known as Chesapeake Energy Corporation, is based in OKLAHOMA CITY.

