PGIM Custom Harvest LLC Has $593,000 Stock Holdings in Chevron Corporation $CVX

PGIM Custom Harvest LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 41.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,545 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,538 shares during the period. PGIM Custom Harvest LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $593,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Eagle Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 34,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,011,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 35,985 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,212,000 after buying an additional 2,641 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,755,894 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,992,406,000 after buying an additional 292,585 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 25,082 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,633,000 after buying an additional 1,714 shares during the period. Finally, RBF Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter worth about $1,448,000. 72.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chevron Price Performance

CVX stock opened at $152.8990 on Thursday. Chevron Corporation has a 1 year low of $132.04 and a 1 year high of $168.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $264.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $150.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $148.59.

Chevron Announces Dividend

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.19. Chevron had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 9.90%. The firm had revenue of $44.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.55 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Chevron Corporation will post 10.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 19th will be paid a $1.71 dividend. This represents a $6.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 19th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.03%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on CVX. Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Chevron in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $178.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a research report on Friday, August 1st. HSBC cut shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $176.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Chevron from $188.00 to $186.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Chevron in a research report on Monday, August 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $174.00 target price for the company. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $163.95.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

