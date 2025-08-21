PGIM Custom Harvest LLC Increases Stake in Snowflake Inc. $SNOW

PGIM Custom Harvest LLC boosted its position in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,403 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the quarter. PGIM Custom Harvest LLC’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $644,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of Snowflake by 80.0% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. West Paces Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Spurstone Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Capital A Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. 65.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Snowflake Trading Up 1.0%

Snowflake stock opened at $194.6370 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $64.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.23 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58. Snowflake Inc. has a 1 year low of $107.13 and a 1 year high of $229.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $211.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $184.80.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Snowflake ( NYSE:SNOW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 21st. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 36.43% and a negative return on equity of 37.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $215.00 price target (up from $175.00) on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $212.00 price objective (up previously from $196.00) on shares of Snowflake in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Snowflake in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-four have given a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Snowflake currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $226.86.

Insider Activity at Snowflake

In related news, Director Teresa Briggs sold 1,146 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.74, for a total value of $249,530.04. Following the sale, the director owned 4,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $974,168.76. The trade was a 20.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael L. Speiser sold 403 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.69, for a total transaction of $84,102.07. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 26,136 shares in the company, valued at $5,454,321.84. This represents a 1.52% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 3,009,642 shares of company stock worth $656,325,186. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Snowflake Company Profile

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

