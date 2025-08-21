PGIM Custom Harvest LLC Increases Stake in Snowflake Inc. $SNOW

PGIM Custom Harvest LLC boosted its position in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,403 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the quarter. PGIM Custom Harvest LLC’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $644,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of Snowflake by 80.0% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. West Paces Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Spurstone Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Capital A Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. 65.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Snowflake Trading Up 1.0%
Snowflake stock opened at $194.6370 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $64.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.23 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58. Snowflake Inc. has a 1 year low of $107.13 and a 1 year high of $229.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $211.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $184.80.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $215.00 price target (up from $175.00) on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $212.00 price objective (up previously from $196.00) on shares of Snowflake in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Snowflake in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-four have given a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Snowflake currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $226.86.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Snowflake
Insider Activity at Snowflake
In related news, Director Teresa Briggs sold 1,146 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.74, for a total value of $249,530.04. Following the sale, the director owned 4,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $974,168.76. The trade was a 20.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael L. Speiser sold 403 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.69, for a total transaction of $84,102.07. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 26,136 shares in the company, valued at $5,454,321.84. This represents a 1.52% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 3,009,642 shares of company stock worth $656,325,186. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Snowflake Company Profile
Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Snowflake
- What Are Some of the Best Large-Cap Stocks to Buy?
- Lowe’s Builds Value for Investors: Still a Good Buy in 2025
- How to Effectively Use the MarketBeat Ratings Screener
- Jackson Hole 2025: Fed’s Signal Could Shift Stocks Fast
- Value Investing: Is it a Good Strategy in 2022? (Hint: Always)
- Rocket Lab Stock: Breakout Brewing or Time for Patience?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Snowflake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snowflake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.