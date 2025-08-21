PGIM Custom Harvest LLC Sells 5,977 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF $RSPD

PGIM Custom Harvest LLC decreased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPD – Free Report) by 36.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,409 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,977 shares during the quarter. PGIM Custom Harvest LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF were worth $519,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vista Investment Management increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 31,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,683,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 22,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 14,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $781,000 after purchasing an additional 2,480 shares during the period. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF by 10.3% during the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 42,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,120,000 after purchasing an additional 3,960 shares during the period.
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF Trading Down 1.2%
Shares of RSPD opened at $57.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $209.76 million, a P/E ratio of 17.03 and a beta of 1.21. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 12-month low of $43.47 and a 12-month high of $58.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $54.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.36.
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF Profile
The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF (RSPD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in consumer discretionary equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of large-cap US Consumer Discretionary stocks drawn from the S&P 500. RSPD was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.
