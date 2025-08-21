TFB Advisors LLC Has $554,000 Stock Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated $QCOM

TFB Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 4.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,606 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the quarter. TFB Advisors LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $554,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 1st quarter worth about $529,713,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 20,700.4% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,262,754 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $501,192,000 after purchasing an additional 3,247,068 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,289,513 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,041,535,000 after buying an additional 1,493,076 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 9,780,687 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,502,509,000 after buying an additional 1,424,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 24.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,254,759 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,114,403,000 after buying an additional 1,407,797 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

QCOM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of QUALCOMM to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $185.00 price target on QUALCOMM and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on QUALCOMM from $250.00 to $216.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $181.10.

In related news, major shareholder Inc/De Qualcomm sold 412,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $6,600,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Heather S. Ace sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.40, for a total transaction of $234,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 21,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,102,655.20. The trade was a 7.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 424,099 shares of company stock worth $8,352,355. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QUALCOMM stock opened at $155.44 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $155.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $153.41. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $167.72 billion, a PE ratio of 14.99, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.23. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12 month low of $120.80 and a 12 month high of $182.10.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The wireless technology company reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.06. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 40.35% and a net margin of 26.77%.The firm had revenue of $10.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. QUALCOMM has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 2.750-2.950 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 4th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.33%.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

