Circle Internet Group (NYSE:CRCL) Director M Michele Burns Sells 29,946 Shares

Circle Internet Group, Inc. (NYSE:CRCL – Get Free Report) Director M Michele Burns sold 29,946 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.08, for a total value of $3,805,537.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 315,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,059,428.40. This trade represents a 8.68% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Circle Internet Group Stock Performance

NYSE:CRCL opened at $137.25 on Thursday. Circle Internet Group, Inc. has a one year low of $64.00 and a one year high of $298.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $183.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.54 billion and a PE ratio of -10,846.37.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Circle Internet Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRCL. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Circle Internet Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in Circle Internet Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Circle Internet Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in Circle Internet Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Circle Internet Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CRCL. Oppenheimer began coverage on Circle Internet Group in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Circle Internet Group in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup began coverage on Circle Internet Group in a report on Monday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $243.00 price objective for the company. Seaport Res Ptn raised Circle Internet Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Circle Internet Group from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Circle Internet Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $170.91.

Circle Internet Group Company Profile

Founded in 2013, Circle’s mission is to raise global economic prosperity through the frictionless exchange of value. We intend to connect the world more deeply by building a new global economic system on the foundation of the internet, and to facilitate the creation of a world where everyone, everywhere can share value as easily as we can today share information, content, and communications.

