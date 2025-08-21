Level Four Advisory Services LLC Increases Position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF $RDVY

Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY – Free Report) by 133.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 99,347 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,830 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $5,816,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 195.3% in the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 224.0% in the first quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Rossby Financial LCC purchased a new position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 652.0% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF stock opened at $64.74 on Thursday. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a 12 month low of $50.27 and a 12 month high of $65.60. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.47. The company has a market cap of $15.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.46 and a beta of 1.15.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 26th were paid a $0.1706 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 26th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%.

The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

