Level Four Advisory Services LLC Raises Holdings in Global X Cybersecurity ETF $BUG

Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Global X Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:BUG – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 131,575 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,009 shares during the quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC owned 0.44% of Global X Cybersecurity ETF worth $4,255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 82,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,664,000 after buying an additional 806 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 563,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,235,000 after buying an additional 3,363 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 16,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after buying an additional 1,413 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 352,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,309,000 after buying an additional 3,714 shares during the period.

Global X Cybersecurity ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BUG opened at $33.43 on Thursday. Global X Cybersecurity ETF has a 1-year low of $28.66 and a 1-year high of $37.55. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $35.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.03 and a beta of 0.86.

Global X Cybersecurity ETF Company Profile

The Global X Cybersecurity ETF (BUG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx Cybersecurity index, a modified market-cap-weighted global index of companies selected on the basis of revenue related to cybersecurity activities. BUG was launched on Oct 25, 2019 and is managed by Global X.

