RH $RH Shares Purchased by Level Four Advisory Services LLC

Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of RH (NYSE:RH – Free Report) by 17.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,142 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,095 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.11% of RH worth $4,956,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in RH by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,409,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,509,000 after acquiring an additional 7,952 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in RH by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 258,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,757,000 after acquiring an additional 12,460 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in RH by 38.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 248,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,239,000 after purchasing an additional 68,629 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in RH by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 190,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,736,000 after purchasing an additional 3,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in RH by 225.8% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 165,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,707,000 after purchasing an additional 114,443 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America increased their price target on RH from $144.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $275.00 price target on RH in a research report on Friday, June 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered RH from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $199.00 to $179.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on RH from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 16th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on RH from $280.00 to $255.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, RH currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $270.35.

RH Stock Performance

RH opened at $216.9240 on Thursday. RH has a one year low of $123.03 and a one year high of $457.26. The company has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.65, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 2.16. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $205.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $227.11.

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 12th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.20. RH had a negative return on equity of 67.71% and a net margin of 2.57%.The business had revenue of $813.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $817.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.40) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. RH has set its Q2 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts predict that RH will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RH Profile

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings market. The company offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, baby, child, and teen furnishings. It provides its products through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, rhmodern.com, and waterworks.com online channels, as well as operates RH Galleries, RH outlet stores, RH Guesthouse, and Waterworks showrooms in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Germany.

