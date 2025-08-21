Tradition Wealth Management LLC Trims Stake in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF $CGCP

Tradition Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCP – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,602 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF were worth $530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CGCP. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 45.6% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,405,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,497,000 after buying an additional 3,884,005 shares during the period. Leigh Baldwin & CO. LLC bought a new position in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth $49,606,000. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth $34,558,000. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC now owns 5,536,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,305,000 after buying an additional 1,134,805 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 234.4% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,537,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,127,000 after buying an additional 1,077,556 shares during the period.

Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF stock opened at $22.56 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.45 and a 200 day moving average of $22.35. Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.74 and a fifty-two week high of $23.34.

About Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF

The Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (CGCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund actively invests in bonds and other debt securities issued by corporate and government entities from around the globe, with no limitations regarding credit ratings and maturities.

