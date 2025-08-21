Level Four Advisory Services LLC Sells 1,836 Shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. $WSM

Level Four Advisory Services LLC lowered its stake in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,531 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,836 shares during the quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $5,301,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new stake in Williams-Sonoma during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in Williams-Sonoma during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new stake in Williams-Sonoma during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Williams-Sonoma during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 99.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Williams-Sonoma alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WSM. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $201.00 to $174.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $182.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Barclays set a $166.00 target price on Williams-Sonoma and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 17th. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded Williams-Sonoma from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $181.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Williams-Sonoma currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $180.18.

Williams-Sonoma Price Performance

NYSE WSM opened at $199.2320 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.51 billion, a PE ratio of 22.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $178.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $173.02. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 1-year low of $125.33 and a 1-year high of $219.98.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 52.79% and a net margin of 14.35%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.48 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 8.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Williams-Sonoma Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 18th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 18th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is 29.90%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Laura Alber sold 30,000 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.33, for a total value of $4,929,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 996,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $163,825,013.91. The trade was a 2.92% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jeffrey Howie sold 4,000 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.96, for a total value of $675,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 34,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,810,196.48. This trade represents a 10.42% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 68,000 shares of company stock valued at $11,279,580. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

About Williams-Sonoma

(Free Report)

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Williams-Sonoma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams-Sonoma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.