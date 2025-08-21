Level Four Advisory Services LLC Sells 1,836 Shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. $WSM

Level Four Advisory Services LLC lowered its stake in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,531 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,836 shares during the quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $5,301,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new stake in Williams-Sonoma during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in Williams-Sonoma during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new stake in Williams-Sonoma during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Williams-Sonoma during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 99.29% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several brokerages recently issued reports on WSM. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $201.00 to $174.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $182.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Barclays set a $166.00 target price on Williams-Sonoma and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 17th. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded Williams-Sonoma from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $181.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Williams-Sonoma currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $180.18.
Williams-Sonoma Price Performance
NYSE WSM opened at $199.2320 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.51 billion, a PE ratio of 22.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $178.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $173.02. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 1-year low of $125.33 and a 1-year high of $219.98.
Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 52.79% and a net margin of 14.35%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.48 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 8.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Williams-Sonoma Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 18th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 18th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is 29.90%.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, CEO Laura Alber sold 30,000 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.33, for a total value of $4,929,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 996,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $163,825,013.91. The trade was a 2.92% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jeffrey Howie sold 4,000 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.96, for a total value of $675,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 34,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,810,196.48. This trade represents a 10.42% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 68,000 shares of company stock valued at $11,279,580. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.
About Williams-Sonoma
Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.
