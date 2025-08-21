Tradition Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF $BALT

Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF (BATS:BALT – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 12,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $397,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BALT. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $60,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $102,000. Novus Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $216,000. Finally, Nikulski Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $219,000.

Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF Stock Up 5.1%

Shares of Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF stock opened at $32.4850 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.42 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.76. Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF has a 12-month low of $29.35 and a 12-month high of $32.34.

About Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF

The Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF (BALT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF over a three-month outcome period. The actively managed fund holds flex options. BALT was launched on Jul 1, 2021 and is managed by Innovator.

