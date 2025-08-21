iShares Gold Trust $IAU Shares Sold by Tradition Wealth Management LLC

Tradition Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,689 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 544 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $571,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Gold Trust in the first quarter worth $27,000. BankPlus Trust Department acquired a new stake in iShares Gold Trust in the first quarter worth $27,000. Dunhill Financial LLC increased its position in iShares Gold Trust by 86.6% in the first quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 472 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Gold Trust in the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Gold Trust in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. 59.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Gold Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IAU opened at $63.13 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.37 billion, a PE ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 0.15. iShares Gold Trust has a 1-year low of $46.66 and a 1-year high of $65.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $63.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.39.

About iShares Gold Trust

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

