First Merchants Corporation $FRME Shares Sold by Venture Visionary Partners LLC

Venture Visionary Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of First Merchants Corporation (NASDAQ:FRME – Free Report) by 50.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,529 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 13,571 shares during the quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in First Merchants were worth $547,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FRME. Westend Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Merchants in the first quarter valued at $46,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. raised its holdings in First Merchants by 314.5% in the first quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 1,318 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Spectrum Wealth Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in First Merchants in the first quarter valued at $56,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in First Merchants by 809.9% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,838 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in First Merchants by 44.2% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,669 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 1,432 shares in the last quarter. 73.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get First Merchants alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on FRME shares. Wall Street Zen raised shares of First Merchants from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 24th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of First Merchants from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of First Merchants from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.25.

First Merchants Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of NASDAQ:FRME opened at $39.50 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 1.08. First Merchants Corporation has a 1-year low of $33.13 and a 1-year high of $46.13. The company’s fifty day moving average is $38.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90.

First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $170.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.13 million. First Merchants had a net margin of 21.35% and a return on equity of 9.88%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that First Merchants Corporation will post 3.79 EPS for the current year.

First Merchants Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 5th. First Merchants’s dividend payout ratio is 37.31%.

About First Merchants

(Free Report)

First Merchants Corporation operates as the financial holding company for First Merchants Bank that provides community banking services. The company offers a range of financial services, including time, savings, and demand deposits; and consumer, commercial, agri-business, public finance, and real estate mortgage loans.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FRME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Merchants Corporation (NASDAQ:FRME – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Merchants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Merchants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.