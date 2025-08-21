Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Acquires 5,369 Shares of Zebra Technologies Corporation $ZBRA

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its holdings in Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report) by 44.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 17,493 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,369 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $4,936,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ZBRA. Investment Management Corp VA ADV bought a new stake in Zebra Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new stake in Zebra Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Zebra Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in Zebra Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group increased its position in Zebra Technologies by 101.9% during the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.03% of the company’s stock.
Zebra Technologies Stock Down 2.3%
Shares of NASDAQ ZBRA opened at $304.74 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.46. Zebra Technologies Corporation has a 52 week low of $205.73 and a 52 week high of $427.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.78 and a beta of 1.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $317.33 and its 200 day moving average is $295.98.
Zebra Technologies announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, August 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the industrial products company to repurchase up to 1.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research analysts have weighed in on ZBRA shares. BNP Paribas Exane upgraded Zebra Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $408.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $425.00 to $410.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Barclays set a $301.00 price objective on Zebra Technologies and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $320.00 to $367.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $357.44.
About Zebra Technologies
Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking, and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers that produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers that produce images, which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; radio frequency identification device (RFID) printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for printers, including carrying cases, vehicle mounts, and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.
