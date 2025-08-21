Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Purchases 44 Shares of Markel Group Inc. $MKL

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its stake in shares of Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,848 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Markel Group were worth $5,323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Markel Group by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,158,510 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,165,962,000 after buying an additional 7,914 shares during the period. Davis Selected Advisers boosted its position in Markel Group by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 371,469 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $694,502,000 after purchasing an additional 947 shares in the last quarter. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. boosted its position in Markel Group by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. now owns 146,076 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $273,105,000 after purchasing an additional 24,487 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Markel Group by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 140,997 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $243,393,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Markel Group by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 118,851 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $222,177,000 after purchasing an additional 2,187 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.12% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Greta J. Harris sold 90 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,861.44, for a total transaction of $167,529.60. Following the transaction, the director owned 632 shares in the company, valued at $1,176,430.08. This trade represents a 12.47% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Argus upgraded Markel Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Markel Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,820.33.

Markel Group Trading Up 0.8%

Markel Group stock opened at $1,970.3880 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Markel Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,494.00 and a 12 month high of $2,075.92. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,974.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,900.10. The firm has a market cap of $24.93 billion, a PE ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 0.82.

Markel Group (NYSE:MKL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The insurance provider reported $25.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $24.74 by $0.72. Markel Group had a return on equity of 7.18% and a net margin of 13.39%.The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $18.62 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Markel Group Inc. will post 96.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Markel Group Company Profile

Markel Group Inc, a diverse holding company, engages in marketing and underwriting specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, and Germany. The company offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

Featured Stories

