Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Purchases 10,115 Shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. $SWKS

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) by 16.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 73,412 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,115 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $4,720,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SWKS. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Skyworks Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $7,947,000. Norinchukin Bank The lifted its position in Skyworks Solutions by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 6,945 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $616,000 after buying an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Natixis lifted its position in Skyworks Solutions by 340.6% during the 4th quarter. Natixis now owns 22,573 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,002,000 after buying an additional 17,450 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Skyworks Solutions by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 42,286 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,750,000 after buying an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. lifted its position in Skyworks Solutions by 29.3% during the 4th quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 1,586 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.43% of the company’s stock.

SWKS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. They set a “sell” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Cfra Research raised shares of Skyworks Solutions to a “moderate sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $70.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $72.87.

Skyworks Solutions stock opened at $75.12 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.15 billion, a PE ratio of 30.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50-day moving average is $73.02 and its 200-day moving average is $68.71. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.93 and a fifty-two week high of $110.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.80.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $965.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $940.00 million. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 9.88% and a return on equity of 11.77%. Skyworks Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. Skyworks Solutions has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.400-1.400 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 26th will be paid a $0.71 dividend. This is an increase from Skyworks Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 26th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.8%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 113.60%.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, power over ethernet, power isolators, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

