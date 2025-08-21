Credit Agricole S A Buys 17,568 Shares of General Mills, Inc. $GIS

Credit Agricole S A increased its stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 8.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 234,329 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,568 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A’s holdings in General Mills were worth $14,011,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GIS. Perkins Coie Trust Co increased its position in shares of General Mills by 69.2% in the first quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Transce3nd LLC bought a new position in shares of General Mills in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of General Mills in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. bought a new position in General Mills during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in General Mills during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 75.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get General Mills alerts:

General Mills Stock Down 0.5%

Shares of General Mills stock opened at $49.6370 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.67. General Mills, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.59 and a 52-week high of $75.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of -0.01. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $51.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.33.

General Mills Increases Dividend

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 25th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.02. General Mills had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 24.88%. The firm had revenue of $4.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. General Mills has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.580-3.790 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 10th were issued a $0.61 dividend. This is a positive change from General Mills’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.9%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 10th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.51%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on GIS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $45.00 price target (down from $53.00) on shares of General Mills in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of General Mills from $60.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $51.00 price target (down from $53.00) on shares of General Mills in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $53.00 price target on shares of General Mills and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of General Mills from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $68.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.13.

Get Our Latest Report on GIS

About General Mills

(Free Report)

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and savory snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, unbaked and fully baked frozen dough products, frozen hot snacks, ethnic meals, side dish mixes, frozen breakfast and entrees, nutrition bars, and frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.