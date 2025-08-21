Sonoro Energy (CVE:SNV) Trading Down 17.9% – What’s Next?

Sonoro Energy Ltd. (CVE:SNV – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 17.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.12 and last traded at C$0.12. Approximately 318,037 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 100% from the average daily volume of 159,139 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.14.

Sonoro Energy Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of C$26.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.75 and a beta of -6.76. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.36, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.03.

About Sonoro Energy

Sonoro Energy Ltd. explores for, appraises, develops, and produces oil and gas resources in Southeast Asia. The company holds a 25% interest in the Selat Panjang Production Sharing Contract covering an area of approximately 940 square kilometers located in Riau province, Central Sumatra. The company was formerly known as Sonic Technology Solutions Inc and changed its name to Sonoro Energy Ltd.

Recommended Stories

