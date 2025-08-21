Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Has $4.06 Million Stake in Cigna Group $CI

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. decreased its position in Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 8.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,392 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 1,210 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Cigna Group were worth $4,064,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Cigna Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $724,517,000. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in Cigna Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $727,905,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Cigna Group by 58,799.0% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,774,626 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $583,852,000 after buying an additional 1,771,613 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC lifted its position in Cigna Group by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 4,886,674 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,607,716,000 after buying an additional 865,092 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in Cigna Group by 278.0% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 816,200 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $225,385,000 after buying an additional 600,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.99% of the company’s stock.

Cigna Group Stock Performance

NYSE:CI opened at $304.49 on Thursday. Cigna Group has a 1 year low of $256.89 and a 1 year high of $370.83. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $301.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $311.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.28 billion, a PE ratio of 16.62, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.47.

Cigna Group Dividend Announcement

Cigna Group ( NYSE:CI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The health services provider reported $7.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.15 by $0.05. Cigna Group had a net margin of 1.92% and a return on equity of 18.80%. The business had revenue of $67.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.61 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $6.72 EPS. Cigna Group’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Cigna Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 29.600- EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cigna Group will post 29.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 4th will be paid a $1.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 4th. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.0%. Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.97%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CI shares. Robert W. Baird set a $372.00 target price on shares of Cigna Group in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 target price (down previously from $388.00) on shares of Cigna Group in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $415.00 target price on shares of Cigna Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Cigna Group from $379.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $371.00 price target on shares of Cigna Group in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $374.82.

Insider Transactions at Cigna Group

In other Cigna Group news, insider Nicole S. Jones sold 28,526 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $8,557,800.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 25,648 shares in the company, valued at $7,694,400. This trade represents a 52.66% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cigna Group Company Profile

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

Further Reading

