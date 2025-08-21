Groupama Asset Managment Has $572,000 Position in Ulta Beauty Inc. $ULTA

Groupama Asset Managment reduced its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) by 26.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,592 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 565 shares during the quarter. Groupama Asset Managment’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $572,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Ulta Beauty during the first quarter worth $29,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new position in Ulta Beauty during the first quarter worth $31,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. raised its stake in Ulta Beauty by 218.5% during the first quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 86 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 71.4% in the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 96 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the first quarter valued at $37,000. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ulta Beauty Stock Up 0.0%

Ulta Beauty stock opened at $516.69 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $491.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $420.54. The stock has a market cap of $23.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.12. Ulta Beauty Inc. has a 12-month low of $309.01 and a 12-month high of $534.10.

Ulta Beauty ( NASDAQ:ULTA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 29th. The specialty retailer reported $6.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.73 by $0.97. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 49.73% and a net margin of 10.45%.The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $6.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Ulta Beauty has set its FY 2025 guidance at 22.650-23.200 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ulta Beauty Inc. will post 23.96 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ULTA. Loop Capital restated a “hold” rating and issued a $510.00 target price on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research note on Friday, July 25th. UBS Group raised their target price on Ulta Beauty from $490.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Ulta Beauty from $364.00 to $386.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Ulta Beauty from $440.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $475.17.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a specialty beauty retailer in the United States. The company offers branded and private label beauty products, including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools through its Ulta Beauty stores, shop-in-shops, Ulta.com website, and its mobile applications.

