Mastercard (NYSE:MA) CFO J. Mehra Sachin Sells 17,816 Shares

Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 17,816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $586.89, for a total value of $10,456,032.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 31,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,330,922.26. This trade represents a 36.32% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Mastercard Trading Up 1.1%

NYSE MA opened at $592.2310 on Thursday. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1-year low of $461.90 and a 1-year high of $594.71. The firm has a market cap of $535.38 billion, a PE ratio of 39.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $563.25 and a 200-day moving average of $555.28.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The credit services provider reported $4.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.05 by $0.10. Mastercard had a return on equity of 200.01% and a net margin of 44.93%.The company had revenue of $8.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.50 EPS. Mastercard’s revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 15.91 EPS for the current year.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 9th were issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 9th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is currently 20.50%.

MA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Mastercard from $640.00 to $612.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 17th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Mastercard from $660.00 to $670.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Mastercard from $635.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Wolfe Research set a $655.00 price target on Mastercard in a report on Monday, June 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Mastercard from $625.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-four have issued a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $617.93.

Institutional Trading of Mastercard

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. LGT Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Flaharty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Keystone Global Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, IMG Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. 97.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

