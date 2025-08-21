Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Insider Susan Street Whaley Sells 6,167 Shares of Stock

Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) insider Susan Street Whaley sold 6,167 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.27, for a total transaction of $969,884.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 29,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,629,399.72. This trade represents a 17.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

NYSE:PG opened at $159.4180 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $156.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $163.11. Procter & Gamble Company has a 1-year low of $149.91 and a 1-year high of $180.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $373.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.37.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.06. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.95% and a return on equity of 32.69%. The firm had revenue of $20.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.79 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. Procter & Gamble’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Procter & Gamble has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.830-7.090 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 EPS for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 18th were issued a $1.0568 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 18th. This represents a $4.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.7%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.82%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $170.00 target price (down previously from $178.00) on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Friday, July 25th. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and issued a $170.00 target price (down previously from $190.00) on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Monday, July 14th. Redburn Partners set a $161.00 target price on Procter & Gamble in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Bank of America reduced their target price on Procter & Gamble from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic downgraded Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $161.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $175.94.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nova Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 67.9% during the second quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC now owns 178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Navigoe LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

About Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric and Home Care, and Baby, Feminine and Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

