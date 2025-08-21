Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) CEO Sells $881,466.00 in Stock

Insmed, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Free Report) CEO William Lewis sold 6,865 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.40, for a total value of $881,466.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 233,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,035,841.60. The trade was a 2.85% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

On Tuesday, July 15th, William Lewis sold 6,830 shares of Insmed stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.37, for a total value of $699,187.10.

On Monday, June 16th, William Lewis sold 129,805 shares of Insmed stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.39, for a total value of $13,031,123.95.

On Tuesday, June 3rd, William Lewis sold 5,472 shares of Insmed stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total value of $391,248.00.

On Monday, June 2nd, William Lewis sold 6,830 shares of Insmed stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.31, for a total value of $487,047.30.

Shares of NASDAQ:INSM opened at $129.45 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.33, a current ratio of 6.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Insmed, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.40 and a 52-week high of $130.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.93. The company has a market capitalization of $27.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.67 and a beta of 0.95.

Insmed ( NASDAQ:INSM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.30) by ($0.40). Insmed had a negative net margin of 259.82% and a negative return on equity of 195.37%. The company had revenue of $107.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.94) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Insmed has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Insmed, Inc. will post -4.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Darwin Global Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Insmed by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. Darwin Global Management Ltd. now owns 12,960,538 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $894,796,000 after acquiring an additional 2,463,261 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Insmed during the second quarter worth about $194,728,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. increased its position in shares of Insmed by 109.2% during the first quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 3,446,944 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $262,967,000 after acquiring an additional 1,799,382 shares during the last quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Insmed during the second quarter worth about $153,389,000. Finally, Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of Insmed in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $88,351,000.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on INSM shares. Mizuho boosted their price target on Insmed from $130.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Insmed from $111.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $126.00 price target on shares of Insmed in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Insmed from $94.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Insmed from $114.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.29.

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

